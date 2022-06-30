I read books when I am bored and want to relax: Young Genie Rishi Shiv Prasanna

June 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a human being, many of us are curious and have lots of questions regarding various aspects, but Rishi Shiv Prasanna amazes everyone with his inquisitive outstanding knowledge. The 8-year-old from Bengaluru has an insatiable thirst for knowledge and is a genius in the true sense.

Rishi answered all the questions eloquently and surprised the audience at an interaction programme organised jointly by Rotary Mysore North and Kannada and Culture Department, Mysuru, at Kalamandira in city yesterday. Over 1,000 people, including 800 students from different schools and colleges, gathered to listen to the young genie’s words.

Rishi, son of Prasanna Kumar and Recheshwari couple, native of Nanjangud taluk, is presently residing in Bengaluru. He is one among 40 Youth icons of India, selected by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day in 2021. Rishi has an IQ (Intelligent Quotient) level of 180 beating Albert Einstein who had 160 IQ. He became the youngest Indian ‘Mensan’ — Member of ‘Mensa International Club’ (High IQ Society) — when he was just 4 years and 5 months. Rishi is also amongst the Youngest ‘YouTubers’ who runs a channel and with every episode, he dives into science-related topics and explains them comprehensively.

From Pizza to Android Operating System, from honey bees to potato chips, vaccines, global warming, ecosystem, numbers and so on, within no time Rishi answered every question asked during the interaction. When asked about his daily routine, Rishi said he is one among all, who does the same like any other kids, but says that he reads a lot of books whenever he is bored or whenever he wants to relax.

‘Reading books is the only solution’

When the session Moderator Aftab asked how he gained intelligence, Rishi said, “You can only gain knowledge when you read a lot of books. When you study you get answers to all the questions and there will be no fear in answering any kind of questions. If you do not read a book every two hours, then you will be illiterate for the next four hours. I want to be a scientist in the future and wish to contribute to society and the country.”

Rishi gave the information about how he has developed the three Apps which are listed in Google Play Store (IQ Test App – for kids, ‘Countries of the world’ and CHB which is COVID help for Bengalureans). He called upon people to use electric vehicles and said he will use one when he grows up.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that it is important to present the knowledge gained after studying something. “Studying is of no use if one has no caliber to share it. Marks are just numbers. Knowledge counts.”

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar invited the young genie to visit UoM as a guest lecturer and take classes of whichever subject he wishes to handle.

On the occasion, Rishi and his parents were felicitated in the presence of his grandmother.

Earlier, Rotary District 3181 District Governor Rtn. A.R. Ravindra Bhat inaugurated the programme. Rotary Mysore North President Rtn. L. Channabasavaraju, Director Rtn. B. Ramaradhya, Secretary Rtn. C. Prashanth, Members Rajashekar Kadamba, D.B. Rajashekar Murthy, Rtn. Sharada Shivalinga Swamy and others were present.