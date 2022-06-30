Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Jal Shakti Abhiyan inspects works in district

June 30, 2022

50 water bodies to be identified in each district for improved water conservation: Union Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti of Government of India, today visited three Gram Panchayats of Mysuru district for carrying out an inspection of the executed/ongoing works being taken up under the Abhiyan. The delegation was led by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu and comprised 10 MPs, Secretaries and senior Officers of the Ministry.

The delegation visited a few villages coming under Nagawala Gram Panchayat in Mysuru taluk and Bilikere and Hussainpura Gram Panchayats in Hunsur taluk and reviewed the progress of works. The Minister sought inputs on the number of all water bodies and other vital statistics. Renovation of traditional water bodies (Kalyani Abhivruddhi) is being taken up at a cost of Rs.6 lakh and silt removal and development of Sakadevamma temple Katte (water body) at a cost of Rs.8 lakh, both at Nagawala village. The Minister directed the officials to take measures as underlined in the JSA scheme for water conservation and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Later speaking to press persons, Bishweswar Tudu said that the main objective of JSA is improved water conservation with focus on creation/maintenance of water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks, reuse and recharge of borewells, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress of the works being carried out, Tudu said that the delegation is on a two-day visit to the district to review the progress of all works being carried out under JSA with support from MNREGA.

The Consultative Committee will study the benefits to the local population regarding the works being carried out under JSA, the Union Minister said and maintained that Prime Minister Modi is determined to improve rural livelihood and implement the best water conservation and harvesting ways and methods.

Pointing out that the Government led by PM Modi would identify 50 water bodies in every district of the country for water rejuvenation, marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Tudu asserted that all efforts would be made to store water that take a natural course to the seas.

When asked about the status of Mekedatu project, which is currently witnessing a legal battle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery waters, Tudu said that both the State Governments should reach an amicable understanding after holding parleys in a conducive atmosphere, as that seems to be the best way for resolving the issue.

Referring to reports on depleting ground water levels in many parts of the country, especially in rain-deficient areas, Tudu said that all measures will be taken to ensure recharge of ground water level by rejuvenation of all water bodies and tanks, including minor ones. Also, better ways of rainwater harvesting is being implemented for ensuring holding and storing of rain water.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the works being carried out under JSA in Karnataka, the Union Minister said that Karnataka is one among the States that has a good record in the works being executed. The State Government has taken many initiatives to ensure that water crisis do not crop up in case of deficient rainfall, he added.

RDPR Department Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Nagawala GP President Narendra, PDO Dr. Shobharani and other officials were present.