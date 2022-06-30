Prof. Achuta Rao Memorial Lecture and book release tomorrow

June 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. D.S. Achuta Rao Memorial Lecture will be delivered tomorrow (July 1) at 10.30 am in Junior BA Hall, Maharaja’s College, Mysuru.

Dr. M. Jamuna, former History Professor, Bangalore University, will deliver a lecture on ‘Bangalore Cantonment: Patterns of Spatial Organisation.’

Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs, Principal, Maharaja’s College, will preside over the function.

Prof. D.S. Achuta Rao graduated with an MA in History from Maharaja’s College. He taught History during 1939 to 1965 at Mysore University. He was a renowned researcher on Mysore History.

His collected works ‘Mysore History Before 1800’ and his seminal work ‘Administrative and Social History of Mysore under the Wodeyars’ have been translated to Kannada by historians Dr. S. Narendra Prasad and Dr. R.D. Pavamana — ‘Kri.Sha. 1800ra modalina Mysuru Itihasa’ and ‘Wodeyara Kalada Mysurina Adalita mattu Samajika Itihasa.’

Chief guest, Prof. T.V. Venkat-achala Sastry, eminent scholar, will release the books. Dr. K. Sadashiva, Head of History Department, Manasagangothri, UoM, will speak about the two translated works of Prof. D.S. Achuta Rao.

D.A. Prasanna, Convener of D.S. Achuta Rao History Endowment, will present scholarships to the meritorious graduates of Maharaja’s College.