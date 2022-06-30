Horlicks Mysore Pak awaits Ashada Friday devotees
June 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: This year, a special type of Prasadam (Mysore Pak) made out of Horlicks awaits the devotees who come to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill on the first Friday of Ashada month (Ashada Shukravara) that falls on July 1 (tomorrow).

 Over 35,000 devotees will get the sweet that will be distributed by Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi and over 30 cooks are in the process of making the Prasadam. The Samithi has been distributing Prasadam every Ashada month on the first Ashada Friday for the last 17 years.

 In 2020 and 2021, the Prasadam distribution was suspended due to the COVID pandemic where even the devotee entry to the Hill was banned.

 The Samithi that usually distributes speciality ladoos to thousands of devotees has decided to make Mysore Pak Prasadam cubes with Horlicks this time and 35,000 devotees will be able to savour them, said Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi members S.V. Nagesh and Arun Kumar Jain.

 “This will mark the 18th year of Ashada Friday Prasadam distribution by the Samithi,” they said. Expert sweet-meat chefs from Athithya Catering are making the Prasadam at a choultry in J.P. Nagar. The feat will come to an end today so that the Prasadam can be distributed from tomorrow morning, they added.

 Over 600 kg sugar, 175 kg gram flour, 30 tin cooking oil, 16 tin Nandini ghee, 3 kg cardamom and 30 kg Horlicks are being used to prepare the special dish.

 Nagesh said that the Samithi has been permitted to distribute Prasadam at the new parking lot. “Breakfast will be served at 6 am and the mass food distribution (Anna Santharpane) will begin at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. Prasadam will also be distributed from 5.15 pm till 7 pm,” he added.

