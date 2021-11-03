Cricket Talk: Kiwis drub Indians; 33 balls to spare

November 3, 2021

By V.N. Prasad

Sharp at 7 pm. Virat flipped the coin up. Kane called it right. For the umpteenth time, Virat lost the toss. Kane chose to chase. Statistically, victory chasing was at 8 to 0. We had not beaten NZ in a WC since 2013. With the toss, half the gloom descended. Instead of efforts to reverse the statistics, boys exhibited utter irresponsibility and lackadaisical approach and we had lost the match with the score board displaying 48 for 4 in the 10th over; a bizarre state if not ridiculous. MSD should be kicking himself having been appointed the mentor of our team.

There was nothing to choose between Ishant, Rohit and KLR to open. IPL lad Ishant known more for flamboyance than for craftsmanship was fooled by Boult with a slower off break right down the throat of Mitchell; the lonely Marshall down deep square leg. That Rohit hooked the 1st ball right into the hands of Milne was more of a shock than convincing. Thankfully, Milne floored a sitter. Chance was squarely squandered by Rohit too soon. KLR should have exhibited caution to consolidate than throw his bat. Virat followed suit. Just imagine. Not a single ‘Bowled out’ nor a ‘Leg Before’ but all 4 wickets gone to skiers; and all were grossly irresponsible lofts; literally a carnage; disgusting to watch. Anxiety to blaze the trail did in too early in the encounter.

All that followed were more of face saving grace than cricket. The body language and wrinkles on faces in the dressing room were on account of unpardonable humiliation. Paltry 110 in 20 overs was too little to defend.

Guptill and Mitchell started with gusto stroking at over 100 strike rate. Stage was well set for a convincing victory. Dismissals of Guptill and Mitchell were more mundane than any events to rejoice. Kane followed with a majestically crafted knock to finish the rituals. In all, 10 fours and 3 sixes saw Kiwis inflicting humiliating defeat sending us right to the bottom of the table. Heartiest congratulations to them. And, my apologies to the readers. I am a little harsh in this article. I am sure you were all as disappointed as I was.