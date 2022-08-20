Cultural extravaganza for Jumboo Savari planned

August 20, 2022

Applications invited from cultural troupes across Karnataka

Mysore/Mysuru: While the last two Dasara celebrations and the Jumboo Savari were held within the Mysore Palace premises, this year, the celebrations will spill onto the roads like in the pre-pandemic years in a virus-free environment, thanks to widespread vaccination and the COVID-19 variants losing potency.

Accompanied by the caparisoned elephants led by Abhimanyu, who will carry the Golden Howdah, there will be a huge procession of cultural troupes and tableaux.

To make it a grand affair, the Dasara Procession and Torchlight Parade Sub-Committee headed by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has decided to invite cultural teams from across the State to perform along the procession route on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 5).

Usually, Jumboo Savari will have at least 30-35 cultural troupes and over 25 tableaux besides 10-12 elephants, portraying the State’s rich cultural diversity. The more-than-three-hour-long procession concludes at Bannimantap, traversing a 5-km distance from the Mysore Palace.

Cultural troupes, who want to participate in this year’s procession, will have to enrol their names by Sept. 10 as the festival will begin on Sept. 26 and will conclude on Oct. 5. The teams have to apply with a good team photo, the number of participants in the team, their addresses, the team leader’s phone number and full postal address. Applications must be sent to Dy. Special Officer, Dasara Procession Sub-Committee and Police Commissioner, Mysuru City or to Co-Convener, Dasara Procession Sub-Committee & Asst. Director, Kannada and Culture Dept.

While there is an opportunity for all the cultural troupes in the State to apply, the final discretion of the selection and participation and the number of troupes that will actually participate in the procession rests with the Committee. Selection will be made based on the uniqueness of the cultural troupe, costume and the nature of the cultural performance and its significance in Karnataka’s culture.

While the cultural performances of Kamsale, Veeragaase, Dollu Kunita, Maragalu Kunita and other art forms will get a place in the procession, other traditional art forms that depict and represent the State art and culture will also be given a chance this time.