Curb land mafia to save Government land: MGP
June 17, 2021

Sir,

We refer to several news reports published in recent media about the cases of illegal land conversions from agricultural to non-agricultural, illegal land encroachments in Lakes to make them residential sites etc.

Though the serious situation of land Mafia in Mysuru was reported to Government long back, the State Government has failed to act.

We are confident and hopeful that the present Deputy Commissioner will take up the matter in all seriousness as land mafia causes serious blow to the environment. We the members of Mysore Grahakara Parishath (MGP), a NGO in Mysuru established 30 years ago, have now taken up the current issue of saving lakes in and around Mysuru. We will protest conversion of lakes as housing sites by the land-grabbers.

We request the DC to take immediate steps to curb such illegal activities in and around Mysuru district.

– President, Mysore Grahakara Parishath, Yadavagiri, 14.6.2021

