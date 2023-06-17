‘Curriculum has to change for the benefit of children’

June 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the row over the Congress party’s decision to drop chapters on RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar from school syllabus and also all the changes made by the previous BJP Government in the curriculum, Geetha Shivarajkumar (elder sister of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa), who is in Congress now, staunchly supported the Government move.

“What is wrong in changing syllabus if it benefits children? Only good things must be told to children,” she told reporters when asked. However, she refused to be drawn into a controversy when another reporter asked if Savarkar and Hedgewar were ‘bad things’ according to her. Each Government has its own way of changing the curriculum. Geetha Shivarajkumar, however, declined to answer the question of whether there would be confusion among children due to different Governments changing the curriculum to suit their agenda and narratives.

“I don’t discuss these matters here. This is not an appropriate place for political discussions. I will talk about it some other day,” she said. On her meeting Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, she said, “The meeting with Siddharamaiah was a friendly visit, that’s it. There was no discussion after the election campaign. That’s why we met Siddaramaiah again yesterday,” she added and declined to answer a query if she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Shivamogga.