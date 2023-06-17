81st Jayantyutsava of Sri Chandramoulishwara Temple

June 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chandramoulishwara Temple, V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru, has completed a year-long celebration of 80 years with a very special unusual pujas every month of last year and now concluding with a grand 81st Jayantyutsava of the Temple from June 19 to July 1.

Rituals will start with Kalasha Sthapana on June 19, Ganapathi Homa on June 20, Navagraha, Mrutyunjaya Homa on June 21, Dakshinamurthy Homa on June 22, Lalitha Sahasranama Homa on June 23, Subrahmanya Homa on June 24, Rudra Homa on June 26, Pavamana Homa on June 29 preceded by Avabhruta Snana & Vasantotsava & Laksharchana Homa on June 30. Purnahuti on all days is around 11.30 am.

On June 25, Rudraparayana and Pavamana Parayana will go on. June 27 will be Girija Kalyana. The very sacred Brahma Rathotsava is on June 28 & will start from 8.30 am. In the evening, Dolotsava & Shayanotsava are slated. On July 1, the Utsava will be concluded with Shata Kalashabhisheka to the Main Deity.

In the evenings, everyday from 6 to 7.30, there will be Bhajans from different groups of the city while Vidu. Vani Satish along with Vaibhav Ramani on violin,Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Sharath Kaushik on Ghata will present a Karnatak Classical Vocal from 6 pm on June 24 and Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao will deliver a pravachana in Kannada on Shankara Darshana. These two programmes are in adjacent Prasanna Parvati Kalyana Mantapa, while rest of the programmes are in the Temple premises.