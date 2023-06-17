Annual awards, Yeshasvini health smart cards presented to scribes

June 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that it is difficult to form and manage a Co-operative Society these days, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa lauded Mysuru Jilla Pathrakartara Abhyudaya Sahakara Sangha for running the Sahakara Sangha in a very purposeful and useful manner.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Yeshasvini Health Scheme Smart Cards distribution and Journalists Annual Award conferment programme organised by the Sangha at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday.

Pointing out that it is important that the Government schemes such as Yeshasvini and Shakti free bus travel reach the targeted sections of the society, he lauded the district Journalists for highlighting the wrongs and shortcomings in the society and among the ruling class. He called upon the journalists to come up with their own ideas on promoting tourism in Mysuru region.

Sahakara Sangha President K. Deepak explained the objectives behind the formation of the Sahakara Sangha. He said that the Sahakara Sangha currently has 318 members and its annual transaction stands at Rs. 25 lakh.

Asserting that the Sahakara Sangha has been maintaining fiscal discipline on a routine, Deepak called upon journalists to maintain their health and fitness as it is vital not only in their own interest but also to their family members, who are dependent on them. Pointing out that the Sahakara Sangha has extended financial help to the families of deceased journalists, he said that there are plans to come up with more schemes for their benefit. He hoped that Yeshasvini smart cards will be of much benefit to scribes as they can avail cashless health services.

Journalists Neralakuppe Mahadev (Vijayavani, Hunsur), C.N. Raghu (Prajanudi, H.D. Kote), S.R. Nagaram (Prajavani, Sargur), H.D. Ramesh (Vartha Bharati, Periyapatna), K.R. Srinivas (Nagaradhoota, K.R. Nagar), V.C. Shivaram (Samyukta Karnataka, Saligrama), Nanjangud Madhu (Mahanandi, Nanjangud), S. Basavaraj (Kannada Prabha, T. Narasipur) and M.N. Kiran (Dina Tanti, Mysuru city) were conferred with the Sahakara Sangha’s Annual Award.

MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and D. Ravishankar distributed health cards to a total of 54 journalists and their family members on the occasion.

Prakash Rao, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Mysuru, K.R. Nagar Navanagar Bank Chairman K.N. Basanth, Sahakara Sangha Vice-President Hanagodu Nataraj, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya and others were present.