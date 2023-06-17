Trin Trin service to re-start soon

June 17, 2023

New bicycles to be added; 48 additional docking stations to come up

Mysore/Mysuru: The Trin Trin bicycle service will be restarted soon with new features and the Gujarat-based company, which has been awarded the tender, is busy docking new bicycles at the existing 52 docking stations across the city.

Trin Trin, the Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system, which has completed six years, was temporarily stopped on Mar. 31, 2023 to gear up for new arrangements. About 1,000 new hi-tech pedal assist bicycles will be made available.

There are a total of 52 docking stations across the city as of now and an additional 48 docking stations will come up for which place identification process is underway.

City’s Public Bicycle Sharing service was launched on June 4, 2017 and it completed six years of service on June 4 this year. The PBS service was launched by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in association with City Road Transport Division and the maintenance was given to Mysuru-based Green Wheel Drive Company through a tender. The company was operating with 450 bicycles including 30 geared bicycles. Now this company’s term has ended and the new tender has been awarded to Gujarat-based Green Pedia Bike Share Private Limited for five years for Rs. 4 crore. Green Pedia Bike Share Private Limited has opened its Office and workshop on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar and the company is preparing to re-launch the services soon.

Laying of synthetic bicycle tracks to be launched soon: Separate synthetic bicycle tracks for Trin Trin users and other bicycle riders will be laid in city soon. Tender process for the same has been completed and in the first phase, a total of 8.5 km synthetic tracks will be laid on various roads.

“Everything is prepared for the inauguration of Trin Trin service. Discussions will be held with the District Minister next week and the inauguration date will be fixed. Also, the work order for laying of separate synthetic bicycle tracks was done before the Assembly polls and the same will be launched soon,” said MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.