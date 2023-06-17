Restoration works breathe life into CADA building

June 17, 2023

Skilled workers from Jharkhand, Rajasthan give an old-world charm look to Wadiyar-era structure

Mysore/Mysuru: The restoration works of the CADA Office building, which dates back to the princely Mysuru (formerly Mysore) era of Wadiyar rulers, are currently underway at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore.

This regal structure holds great heritage significance and is located to the South of the Mysore Palace. Unfortunately, due to a lack of maintenance, the building had fallen into disrepair.

The ceilings, minarets and overall structure of the two-story building, including the ground and first floor, were in a deplorable condition, with the constant fear of collapse. Additionally, weeds had taken root in the crevices, further deteriorating the structure.

With public offices such as the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Joint Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director and Assistant Director of Agriculture, CADA Offices, Registrar of Societies, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Post Office and Joint Director of Sericulture Department, the 114-year-old building serves as an important hub for various governmental functions. Moreover, the offices of an MLA, MLC and MP also operate within the same premises.

The restoration works, falling under the jurisdiction of PWD (Buildings Division, No-1, Special Sub-Division), began in December 2022 to reinforce the structure. Before commencing the restoration, the necessary permissions were obtained from the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, and the recommendations of experts at the District Heritage Committee were also taken into account.

Traditional materials used

Following the Committee’s recommendations, the restoration works employ the same materials used in the original construction of the building. Elements such as sunna (limestone), bella (jaggery paste), brick powder and antuvalu kayi (soapnut) are mixed with other construction materials to ensure the preservation of the building’s original charm. The restoration work on the ceiling, facade and the left side of the building facing the New Sayyaji Rao Road is nearing completion.

Contractor Harish, along with skilled workers from Jharkhand and Rajasthan, is responsible for executing the restoration works. Gaps in the terrace are being filled with mortar and waterproofing measures have been implemented to prevent water seepage.

Preserving heritage aspects

Harish said that the restoration work is progressing slowly to ensure that the heritage style is preserved. “We have set up a grinding machine on-site to mix limestone with water, achieving the desired texture. Additionally, soapnuts are dried to be mixed with jaggery paste. Approximately fifty percent of the restoration works have already been completed, and we anticipate the entire restoration project to be completed within the next four months,” he explained.

An Engineer from the PWD informed, “The CADA building, being the oldest structure, fell into a dilapidated state due to the lack of Government funding for its timely maintenance. A proposal for Rs. 1 crore has been submitted to cover the interior and compound works, but it is currently awaiting approval. Once the proposal is accepted, the necessary works will be undertaken.”

The restoration of the CADA Office building is an important project aimed at preserving the heritage and historical significance of this majestic structure. With careful attention to detail and the use of traditional materials, the restoration aims to breathe new life into the building while maintaining its original charm.