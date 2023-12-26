MLA urges people to take part in Special Satsang and Bhajan programmes in city

December 26, 2023

Sri Ram Lalla’s idol installation at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir on Jan. 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “In the wake of installation of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol (Prana Pratishtapane) at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Jan. 22, the sacred ‘Mantrakshathe,’ letters of appeal and photos of Sri Ram, received from Ayodhya, will be distributed to every household from Jan. 1 to 15, 2024” said Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

He was speaking after flagging off a procession of Akhand Bhajan organised in connection with the installation of Ram Lalla’s Idol at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir and also to give fillip to the distribution of sacred ‘Mantrakshathe’ to every household of the city, at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami Circle in the city yesterday.

“On Jan. 22, 2024, special Satsang and Bhajan programmes will be held during the period of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol installation at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. I request the citizens of Mysuru and surrounding areas to participate in this Satsang programme. They can also watch the live programme of the holy event at Ayodhya here on LED screens,” added MLA Srivatsa.

He also appealed the people to lit at least 5 lamps in front of their house after sun set on Jan. 22 and participate in the Deepotsava as planned by the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Trust, across the nation. After a movement and struggle of about hundred years, the installation of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol at the magnificent temple at Ayodhya is an answer to the prayers to crores of Hindus, concluded the MLA.

BJP leaders Jogi Manju, M.N.Giridhar and many others were present.

More than 200 devotees participated in the Akhand Bhajan programme. Sri Ram devotees went in a Sankeertana procession from Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami Circle, passed through Ramanuja Road and continued their Bhajans at Rajendra function hall, near JSS Hospital on Ramanuja Road in city.