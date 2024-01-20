MP felicitates Arun Yogiraj’s family, flays Ram Temple critics

January 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha felicitated the family members of city sculptor Arun Yogiraj who has carved the Ram Lalla idol that will be consecrated on Jan. 22 at Ayodhya.

Simmha called on the family members of Arun Yogiraj at Brahmarshi Kashyapa Shilpakala Shala Trust near Basaveshwara Circle at Agrahara yesterday and felicitated them. The MP met Arun’s mother Saraswathi, wife Vijeta and brother Suryaprakash. MLA T.S. Srivatsa and city BJP President L. Nagendra were present.

Later speaking to reporters, Simmha emphasised that those branding the Ayodhya Ram Temple as incomplete lack comprehensive knowledge and have not given due consideration to the opinions of a Swamiji from the Shankaracharya Peetha regarding the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol. He strongly criticised those opposing the consecration ceremony.

“Building a temple is a process that spans centuries and challenge lies with those who label the Ram Mandir as incomplete without possessing a thorough understanding or conscientious grasp of the matter. Instead, they issue statements based on their whims and fancies.”

Simmha highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Southern India, where grand temples are often identified not by the name of the builder but by the period of rule, such as the Chola, Hoysala, Pandya, Chela, Kadamba, Vijayanagar and Rashtrakuta kingdoms.

He pointed out that constructing a temple is a lengthy process, citing examples like the 103-year construction of the Chennakeshava Swamy Temple in Belur and the progressive development of the Chamundi Hill Temple initiated during the Hoysala reign and continued during the Vijayanagar era.

The MP stressed the importance of having a complete understanding of temple works, which encompass various stages, including the installation of idols, ‘pran pratishta’ (consecration) and architectural aspects.

In response to Minister K.N. Rajanna’s comments about Ayodhya, Simmha criticised him, stating that as a member of the Valmiki community, Rajanna should have a clear understanding of Valmiki’s literary works.

Simmha accused Rajanna of making disparaging comments to please Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and predicted that the people would respond fittingly in the coming days.