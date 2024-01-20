Photo of Ram Lalla idol made public ahead of consecration ceremony

January 20, 2024

From ten Vishnu Avatars to the Swastika, Ram Lalla idol depicts all significant symbols of Sanatana Dharma

Ayodhya: The Lord Ram idol, which has been placed at the Ayodhya Temple was revealed yesterday, days ahead of the consecration ceremony — ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on Monday (Jan. 22).

The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture holding a golden bow and arrow. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

In a build up to the consecration ceremony, the temple authorities unveiled the complete idol over two days. On Thursday, photos of the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum were released, but it was covered with a cloth.

Another picture emerged yesterday morning, where only the idol’s eyes were covered. The complete look was finally unveiled in the afternoon which showed the deity’s face as well as the golden bow and arrow.

Arun Yogiraj’s master craftsmanship extends beyond the central figure of Lord Ram, featuring Lord Hanuman at one foot and Lord Garuda at the other. The idol further encompasses representations of all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, a Swastika, Om, Chakra, Gada, Shankha and Surya Narayan. Notably, this depiction stands as arguably the most detailed idol ever fashioned in honour of Lord Ram.

Upon closer inspection of the now-public images, all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu are intricately portrayed on both sides of the idol. These avatars, including Krishna, Parashuram, Kalki and Narasimha, are skilfully incorporated into the overall design.

Lord Hanuman, revered as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram, occupies a significant place near the right foot of the Ram Lalla idol. Simultaneously, Lord Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s mount (vahana), is positioned near the left foot of the Ram idol.

Towards the pinnacle of the statue, detailed depictions of various holy symbols of Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism can be observed surrounding the head of the Lord Ram Lalla idol. These include the Swastika, the Om sign, the Chakra, a Gada, a Shankha and the idol’s face adorned with the Surya Narayan aabhamandal. These symbols hold deep significance in association with Lord Vishnu and Lord Ram.

The right hand of the idol is poised in a gesture of blessing while holding an arrow, with the left hand holding a bow (dhanush). Crafted from Krishna Shile, a durable black schist stone with a lifespan of several hundred years.

The idol will remain unaffected by customary items such as water, chandan and roli, typically applied during Hindu rituals. The final presentation will showcase the idol adorned in vibrant royal attire and a regal crown (mukut).