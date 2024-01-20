Lok Sabha poll schedule likely to be announced in March first week

January 20, 2024

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the Lok Sabha (LS) poll schedule in the first week of March, 2024.ECI is expected to conduct polls in 7 or 9 phases to a total of 543 LS Constituencies in the country.

On coming to know of the likely announcement of the poll schedule, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to have told his Cabinet colleagues to get approval for grants before Feb. 23. Even the ECI has asked all States and Union Territories to get the 2024-25 budget approved before the poll schedule announcement.

Budget Session: Accordingly, the Budget Session of the State Legislature is scheduled to take place from Feb.12 to 23. CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget on Feb.16.

According to sources, the LS polls for 28 seats in the State will be held in 2 phases by the end of April and the counting of votes will be taken up in the third week of May after the completion of all phases in all the States.

Also, as per the ECI directions, the State Government cannot transfer officials beyond the third week of January. However, the ECI has the authority to transfer or depute officials as per its wish and the State Governments will have no say in this regard.

With the announcement of poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct too comes into force across the country.