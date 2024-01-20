Official apathy: MGP stages Satyagraha in front of MCC Office

January 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Satyagraha ‘We the voters, are masters’ under the banner of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) was held in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning.

The protesters, holding placards and utilising democratic means to draw attention, pressed for the immediate establishment of Ward Committees, elimination of footpath encroachments, preservation of parks in Mysuru City without any construction, and resolution of other pressing issues that have seemingly been overlooked by senior MCC officials.

According to Founder-Convenor of MGP Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, the public response to the protest was positive, although a greater turnout could have amplified the message sent to the officials. About 80 activists from organisations like MGP, Parisara Balaga and Clean Mysuru participated.

“However, what surprised many activists was the tardy arrival of MCC staff to their offices even after 10.30 am today, with a noticeable absence of officials. Neither the Commissioner, nor their representatives engaged with us,” he added.

Lack of interaction with protesters led to disappointment, with the officials unaware or indifferent to the purpose of the protest. The absence of communication from the MCC officials gave the impression of a disconnect, reminiscent of colonial-era masters and their subjects, he pointed out.

Inadequate attention

Expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceive as inadequate attention from various departmental officials, including the MCC Commissioner, the protesters demanded urgent action to address the prevailing challenges faced by Mysuru City. The demonstration aimed to underscore the importance of citizen engagement and raise awareness about issues that require prompt resolution.

The protesters lamented the prolonged waiting times, even when appointments for office meetings were successfully scheduled. The difficulty in securing appointments with officials was underscored and even when granted, the protesters noted that they often had to endure lengthy waiting periods, sometimes lasting for hours.

Prominent personalities such as Maj.Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Managing Partner of Aadithya Adhikari Hospital Dr. N. Chandrashekar, Parashuramegowda of Parisara Balaga, retired Principal of Teachers’ College Dr. S. Sambasivan, retired Professor R. Ahmad, retired Ombudsman of Karnataka Bank Ramachandra, Malavika Gubbivani of AAP and others were present.