‘Mantrakshathe’ distribution launched

December 26, 2023

15 teams to distribute them to every household from Jan. 1 to 15

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, in association with various pro-Hindu organisations, launched distribution of the sacred ‘Mantrakshathe’ brought from Ram Janmabhoomi at a function held in front of Kote Anjayneyaswamy Temple premises in the city recently.

Photos of Sri Ram and sacred ‘Mantrakshathe’ were distributed to 15 teams of the city comprising people from all regions of the city.

Teams from Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Jayapura, Kuvempunagar, Ganeshnagar, Sarswathipuram, Vijayanagar, Yelwal, Gokulam, Tilaknagar, Rajendranagar, Kyathamaranahalli, Siddarthanagar, Varuna and Lakshmipuram were given photos of Sri Ram and ‘Mantrakshathe.’ These teams will keep them at important temples of their region and distribute them to every household from Jan. 1 to 15, 2024 in a special campaign.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karnataka South Region Secretary Jagannatha Shastry said that on Jan. 22, 2024, the idol of Sri Ram Lalla is being installed at Ayodhya and as a prelude to this event, the Trust is undertaking a campaign to distribute the sacred ‘Mantrakshathe’ and photo of Sri Ram to every Hindu residing in every corner of the country.

“The ‘Mantrakshathe’ distributing teams will also convey a message that on Jan. 22, the day of Sri Ram Lalla’s installation at Ayodhya, a special puja will be performed at all temples of the country including Mysuru and in the evening at least 5 lamps in every household must be lit. Crores of lamps will be lit on the country’s historic day,” he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Dharma Jagaran Vedike Mysuru Region Coordinator Radhakrishna, former Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, BJP leaders H.G. Giridhar, Jogi Manju, Sri Ram Mandir Abhiyan’s Mysuru Convenor Madhushankar, District Committee Member S.L. Anand, Co-ordinator Nagaraju, City RSS Secretary V. Prashanth and Vikram Iyengar were present.