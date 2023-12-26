Sanketi Writers’ State-level Conference concludes

December 26, 2023

16 books released at the first Literary Meet of the community

Mysore/Mysuru: On the concluding day of the 2-day first State-level Literary Meet of Sanketi Community writers, held at Nacharamma Bhavan in Jayanagar in city on Sunday, 16 books written by Sanketi writers were released by the guests.

At the Conference, organised under the aegis of Vishwa Sanketi Bharati Trust, Mathur, in association with Kaushika Sanketi Sangha, Mysuru, Bettadapura Sanketi Sangha, Mysuru, Sanketi Sangama Patrike, Hosahalli and Astika Vivardhini Sanketi Sangha, Lingadahalli, Conference Chairman Dr. K. Anantharamu, Padma Shri awardees R.N. Thyagarajan and R.N. Tharanathan (Rudrapatnam Brothers), Scholar Dr. B. Channakeshava, Trust President M.B. Bhanuprakash, Secretary Samskruti Subramanya, Hosahalli Nagaraju and others released the books.

The 16 books released included Dr. Anantaramu’s ‘Kannada Mateya Kanmanigalu,’ Dr. K.S. Nagaraja’s ‘Moovattu Dingalalli Sanketi Kaliyiri,’ Dr. M.C. Prakash’s translation of book ‘The Cultural Heritage of Rudrapattana’ by R.S. Bhaskar Avadhani, Vidwan Dr. R.K. Padmanabha’s ‘Suvarnagaana’, Book ‘Sanketi Vyavahara Sahasri’ edited by Dr. P.S. Satyanarayana, L.C. Anandamurthy, Vidushi Padma Divakara, Pandit Girish, Soumyashri and Sachin; S.G. Krishnamurthy’s ‘Nighantu Rasa Nimisha’, N. Gurudatta’s ‘Sherlock Holmes Bhuvanganta,’ Mattur Subbanna’s ‘Anshu Mattu Robo Sahasa,’ Prof. Geeta Srivasan’s ‘O Henriya Ayda Sanna Kategalu,’ Chilakunda Nagappa Shastry Nagashayana’s ‘Krishnayana,’ Mattur T.N. Swamy’s ‘Shivaji Sahakari Balaji Avaji,’ R.C. Anuradha’s ‘Kanchana,’ Vasantha Nagaraj’s ‘Puttamakkaligagi Panchatantra,’ some books of N. Gunduramaiah, Prema Prashant’s ‘Jenugudu’ and Sitanandan’s ‘Luxury of Responsibility.’

Achievers felicitated

Prior to the release of books, achievers from many fields were felicitated. Bengaluru’s S.G. Krishnamurthy (literature), Lingadalli’s L.C. Anandamurthy (journalism), Padma Shri awardee brothers R.N. Thyagarajan & R.N. Tharanathan (literature and music) and Dr. B. Channakeshava (literature) were felicitated at the concluding ceremony.

A seminar about children’s literature, drama, music and Sanketi literature was held under Vidwan R.K. Padmanabha.

Dr. Jaikumar Rangappa, writer Mattur Subbanna, Mysore Fine Arts College Professor Dr. Meera Murthy presented their papers.

Vishwa Sanketi Bharati Trust Secretary Samskruti Subramanya spoke about Sanketi literature. Research Scholar Dr. B.S. Pranatartiharan delivered the valedictory address.

Trust President M.B. Bhanuprakash presented the resolutions of the Conference.

Inaugural Day

On Dec. 23, the Conference and a Book Exhibition were inaugurated by Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned Kannada writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa. Speaking on the occasion, he opined that writing in society’s language Kannada helps in increasing the reach of our writings.

“Persons can talk in Sanketi language in a group. But you need Kannada while writing. It is only when we use the language of the society while writing, we would be able to reach more readers. Iyengars speak Tamil at their homes. But many of them have achieved in arts and literature, through Kannada. Compared to grammatical Kannada, our spoken Kannada is stronger. Since Sanketis know our spoken Kannada very well, it will help them in their writing. Sanketi couple writers M.S. Vijaya and Haran write very well in Kannada. They have also written a few books about me,” said Dr. Bhyrappa.

Terming Sanketis as better Brahmins, he said that they discharge any work assigned to them efficiently. Sanketis used to stay away from the Government jobs and were never dependent on the Government for their welfare. Despite having a degree, they never bothered about employment unlike other Brahmins. They are confident people and can face any situation. They were engaged in agriculture as well as teaching Vedic lessons to their children. It is possible that some Sanketis are in the Government and private jobs now in the changed circumstances. But they are role models for Brahmin community,” added Dr. Bhyrappa.

Senior Scholar Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta, who too spoke, said that Sanketi language is one of the Dravidian languages and it has no writing system. “I wish Sanketi language be enriched through Kannada language which is one of most enriched languages of India. Sanketi community people are doing yeomen service in Kannada literature, music, dance and other arts. They are a pride community of Karnataka,” added Dr. Gurudatta.

Mysuru Sanketi Mahila Sangha presented the Sanketi song ‘Sanketiga Namba.’

Prior to the inauguration, Conference Chairman Dr. K. Anantharamu was brought in a procession in sarot and given a Poornakumbha welcome along with Mangalavadya. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Trust President M.B. Bhanuprakash, Koushika Sanketi Sangha President H.S. Anantapadmanabha and Bettadapura Sanketi Sangha President S.N. Annapoorna were present.

Resolutions passed at the Conference

In every village of Sanketis, there is a Sri Ram Temple. The Conference wholeheartedly welcomed the installation of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir in January, 2024. The contributions of our ancestors, who started Girl Student Hostels, Old Age Homes and who instituted scholarships, must be remembered with gratitude. Documentation of service activities done for the community, study of Sanketi villages and their field interview, and giving priority to literature.

The resolution also included that in the coming days, priority should be given to creative activities which introduce the achievements of Sanketis. Sanketi community and its organisations must be preserved and developed. Literary activities should be continued.