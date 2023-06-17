Shaktidhama students get birding tips at Kukkarahalli Lake

June 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 50 students from 9th and 10th standards studying and residing at Shaktidhama at the foot of Chamundi Hill had a unique date with nature this morning as they were taken to the scenic Kukkarahalli Lake for a three-hour bird-watching session.

Shaktidhama Chairperson Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of actor Shivarajkumar, was present. There are over 200 children at Shaktidhama and today, the first batch of 50 students were taken to the bird-watching session and for the development of their personality. Others too will be taken in batches in the due course, she said.

The children were made aware of the spirit of living in harmony with man and nature alike and the important role of birds in our lives and their vital ecological role. Children were asked to learn and appreciate diversity through birding and were explained about different bird species including where they live and how they migrate.

Bird-watching guide and ornithologist Dinesh, who was the resource person of the day, explained to the children about the food chain and flight as all birds need to eat. Not all birds eat the same things and a bird’s size, wing shape and behaviour can influence its flight. He compared different bird species and helped children understand how different birds use flight effectively, and even why some birds prefer not to fly.

The children spotted Pelicans and Painted Storks, along with Black-headed Ibis and Dinesh explained to them that these birds have made a sort of permanent nests in the Lake.

Some of the bird species spotted at the Lake were Spot-billed Duck, Coot with nest and chicks, Purple Moorhen, Indian Moorhen, Median Egret, Little Egret, Grey Heron, Pond Heron, White-throated Kingfisher, Dab Chik, Painted Stork with nest and chicks, Grey Pelican with nest and chicks, Black-headed Ibis with nest and chicks, Darter or Snake Bird, Large Cormorant, Little Cormorant, Parakeet and Bronze-winged Jacana.

Dinesh told the children that the migratory birds do not currently arrive at the Lake as they usually come between October and March from the Palaearctic region. Due to the increasing population, fewer migratory birds are coming to Kukkarahalli Lake. Along with the birds, Dinesh explained to the children about a wide variety of tree species in the Lake vicinity like sandalwood, bamboo and red sanders.