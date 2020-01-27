Curtains down on six-day Suttur Jathra

January 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Sunday, said that the agricultural sector will be the top priority for the government during the upcoming Budget and added that more emphasis will be laid on groundwater management and organic farming. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the six-day Suttur Jathra held at Suttur in Nanjangud Taluk, yesterday.

The mega event ended with the procession of Uthsavamurthy of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji being carried back to the Sri Mutt. Chief Priest Mallanna performed Maharudrabhisheka, Ashtotthara Shatakumbhotsava, Panchamrita Abhisheka and other rituals. Lakhs of devotees, from across the State, witnessed the six-day Jathra, which was marked by religious and festive fervour.

This year, a melange of activities including dance, drama, rangoli, bhajan contests, Krishi mela, cattle fair, mass marriage, desi games for young, and other educational events were held, which drew huge crowds. Record 700 teams of Bhajan singers, most of them from North Karnataka, including 20 teams from Kerala participated in the Bhajana Mela this year and 1,500 contestants took part in Sobane Pada competition.

Cattle brought from different parts of the State including 260 pairs of native Hallikar breed cattle and six-legged Basava participated in the Cattle Fair. A number of traditional and religious events, indigenous games for the entertainment of the local community, besides kite flying and wrestling contests were also held successfully. The skies lit up with dazzling fireworks, which was the most awaited event of Suttur Jathra Mahotsava as well as Teppotsava, which were held on Saturday night.

CM B.S. Yediyurappa is seen felicitating Saalumarada Thimmakka at the valedictory of the six-day Suttur Jathra as District Minister V. Somanna, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, MP Shobha Karandlaje, Varuna MLA Dr. Yatheendra and State BJP Youth leader Vijayendra look on.

District In-charge Minister V. Somanna, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, MP Shobha Karandlaje, Varuna MLA Dr. Yatheendra, State BJP Youth leader Vijayendra and others were present at the valedictory.

On the occasion, CM Yediyurappa felicitated environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka and said, ‘in an effort to honour this great environmentalist, the Central Government had released Rs. 2 crore which we have given to her. We have also sanctioned a house worth Rs. 50 lakh to her under the Government’s housing scheme.”

PM Modi praises Saalumarada Thimakka: Coincidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat, radio programme, praised Saalumarada Thimmakka. He spoke about the viral video of the 107-year-old Saalumarada Thimmakka, breaking the protocol to bless President Ram Nath Kovind, after receiving her Padma Shri award (2019).

