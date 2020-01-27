Will work to bring more funds for Mysuru in the forthcoming Budget: District Minister V. Somanna

January 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Delivering the Republic Day address at Torchlight Parade Grounds, District Minister V. Somanna promised that he will work towards bringing more funds for the district in the forthcoming Budget.

Pointing out that around 4,562 hectares of land has been affected due to floods in the district, he asserted that the Government was committed to compensate the loss to farmers once the estimation was completed.

Stating that the Government had released Rs.60 crore for flood relief operations in the district, Somanna, who is also the Housing Minister, said 4,769 houses suffered damages in floods and rains and the victims have been given shelter in relief centres.

Referring to the problem of legacy waste in city, Somanna said that the problem at the Sewage Farm here was being addressed and the biomining of waste would be carried out on the lines of Nagpur City Corporation in Maharashtra. A team from Mysuru had gone to Nagpur recently to study the process, he added.

Referring to illegal shops atop Chamundi Hill, he said that the shops have been removed and steps have been taken to distribute stalls to genuine vendors in the newly constructed shopping complex. He also highlighted the measures being taken for development atop the Hill.

Expressing confidence that Mysuru would make it to the top in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2020, Somanna recounted that the city had bagged the ‘Cleanest City’ tag twice.

Noting that the PWD has taken up 21 projects, with the Government releasing Rs.12.66 crore, the Minister said that the 10-lane (including two service roads) Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway works are in progress and the air connectivity between Mysuru and other parts of the country has been expanded. Besides, about 23 projects have been undertaken at a cost of Rs.1.68 crore for the reconstruction works under the Minor Irrigation Department, he added.

Regretting the death of six persons in the district due to floods, Somanna said that the families of the victims have been given Rs.5 lakh each as compensation. Pointing out that in the current financial year, the Housing Department plans to build 3.5 lakh houses, he said that Rs.350 crore has been released for construction of over 92,000 houses.

Highlighting the role of ASHA workers in reaching out the health services to the doorstep of citizens, he said that the Government has raised their honorarium, considering the contribution being made by them in the implementation of the Government’s health initiatives. He further said that the Government has spent over Rs.197 crore for the treatment of over 1.29 lakh beneficiaries of ‘Ayushman Bharat-Karnataka’ health scheme.

