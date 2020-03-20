District Minister V. Somanna in city tomorrow

March 20, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:- After a long break, District Minister V. Somanna, who is also the Housing Minister, will visit city tomorrow (Mar.21). On his arrival, the Minister will visit K.R. Hospital at 11.30 am, where he will inspect the measures taken to examine or treat Corona-infected patients.

He will later hold a meeting with officials at the Palace Board Hall, regarding precautionary and preventive measures taken in the wake of Bird Flu and Coronavirus scare, at 12 noon.

This meeting will be followed by another meeting at the same venue with officials concerned, during which he will review the hygienic measures taken in the interests of public health at 2 pm.

Thereafter, the Minister will visit Ganapathy Ashram on Ooty road at 3 pm; Suttur Mutt at 4 pm; Chamundi Hill at 5 pm and return to Bengaluru at 5.30 pm.

