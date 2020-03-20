Incoming International flights banned for a week

March 20, 2020

New Delhi: – The Indian Government yesterday banned commercial international airlines to operate to India for a week from Mar. 22, following an effort to curb the outspread of COVID-19.

“No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week,” the Government said in an advisory. All citizens above 65 and children under 10 are advised to “remain at home” the advisory said.

In addition to the Government advisory, the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a separate statement that while a maximum time of 20 hours is permissible for international commercial passenger aircraft to land in India, no aircraft will be allowed to disembark passengers on Indian soil, both Indians and foreigners, after 8 pm on Mar. 22.

“These instructions are in additions to the travel restrictions/ advisories already issued and under implementation,” DGCA circular added. As things stand, India has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners into the country till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of COVID-19.

New Delhi has already suspended the visas of all incoming tourists and barred passengers of flights from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Travellers from several countries are also subject to 14-day quarantine when they arrive in India.

