CWRC asks Karnataka to release 3,216 cusecs water to TN for 38 days
News, Top Stories

November 24, 2023

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has asked Karnataka to ensure the daily release of 3,216 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. This water release is to be realised at Biligundlu for 38 consecutive days starting from Nov. 24.

The CWRC convened in New Delhi yesterday, emphasising that Karnataka must adhere to the prescribed flow volumes stipulated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s award, as modified by the Supreme Court, during the specified period.

Following the CWRC’s recommendation, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will make a decision regarding the release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. The CWMA is expected to convene a  meeting imminently.

Earlier, Karnataka implored the CWRC to refrain from issuing further directives for water release from its Cauvery reservoirs. Karnataka asserted its incapacity to release any water to reach Biligundlu beyond what naturally flows in from the uncontrolled catchment area.

During the meeting, Karnataka explained its inability to release water to Tamil Nadu due to a 52 percent shortfall in its Cauvery Basin reservoirs. It highlighted that inflow into all four reservoirs in the Cauvery Basin had ceased, and the cumulative storage as of Nov. 21 was insufficient to meet irrigation, drinking and other domestic needs.

Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics indicating normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu since October, Karnataka expressed confidence in the satisfactory rainfall forecast for the Cauvery delta region below Mettur during the northeast monsoon season.

Karnataka argued that the kuruvai crop in Tamil Nadu had been harvested by the end of September, rendering it unnecessary for water.  It also asserted that the samba crop had reached maturity and would be ready for harvest in the first week of December, suggesting that the neighbouring State might not require substantial water. However, Tamil Nadu insisted that Karnataka should release water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs for the  next 30 days.

