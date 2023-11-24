Special drives on traffic rules violators

November 24, 2023

A total of 3,677 cases registered this year

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in youths violating traffic rules, the Mysuru City Traffic Police, who conducted special drives from Nov. 1 till Nov. 19, 2023 for defective number plates, fake number plates, triple riding and other traffic rules violations have registered a total of 179 cases on offenders besides imposing fines on them.

From Nov. 1 till Nov. 19 this year, the Police have registered 63 triple riding cases, 94 cases pertaining to defective registration number plates and 12 fake number plate cases. Cases have been registered under IPC Section 420 against those found driving or riding vehicles with defective and fake registration number plates.

In all, a total of 3,677 cases (1,713 triple riding cases and 1,964 defective number plate cases) have been registered this year.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said that the special drives will continue and legal action will be taken against the violators.

Special drives at 25 spots

Special drives against traffic rules violators are being undertaken at 25 spots across the city in the evenings.

In this backdrop, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh inspected the special drive at Siddarthanagar yesterday evening and observed the checking of two and four-wheelers by the Police personnel besides guiding them.

Speaking to media persons, the City Top Cop said that the drives were being held in the evenings to put brakes to illegal activities and also for strict implementation of traffic rules.

He further said that First Information Reports (FIRs) are being registered against those using high beam lights which was causing problems to other motorists and on motorists for pasting sticker on one number in the registration number plate and for fixing fake registration number plates.