Cyclothon-2024 marks World Environment Day celebrations

June 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Environment Month celebrations, the Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Chapter, had organised Cyclothon-2024 (Chamundi Challenge) this morning. The event was flagged off at the entrance arch of Chamundi Hill at 6 am by Dr. Usha Hegde, an adventure sports enthusiast who recently gained fame after summiting Mount Everest.

The cyclothon, covering a distance of 6.5 km, was held in various categories.

The categories included U12 years boys and girls (parental supervision was mandatory, age limit below 8 years), U18 years boys and girls, Amateur men, Elite men, Women, Master men and women (between 38 and 50 years), Grand Masters men and women (above 50 years).

A total of 107 cyclists participated. Later, prizes for the winners in various categories were distributed by Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna during the valedictory held at Devikere, atop Chamundi Hill.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Muthanna lauded city-based ‘Cyclopedia’ (one of the organisers of today’s event) for organising cycling events, which have led to more children taking up the sport. He also suggested that similar events should be held across the city.

Winners in Elite Men category of Cyclothon-2024 organised by BAI, Mysuru Chapter (standing from left) — Charith, Dev Jagadish and Vyshak — posing with their medals. Others seen are BAI Mysuru Chapter Hon. Secretary K.R. Prabhakar Rao, WEM Chairman V. Srinath, BAI Mysuru Chapter Chairman A.S. Yoganarasimha, Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna, Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust Chairman M.C. Mallikarjun. Picture right shows medal winners in various categories with organisers and guests.

Meanwhile, many cycling enthusiasts shared their thoughts with SOM, expressing sadness about the unusable cycling tracks. “Though Mysuru City Corporation has laid cycling tracks, they have been of no use to cyclists,” they added.

BAI Mysuru Chapter Chairman A.S. Yoganarasimha, Hon. Secretary K.R. Prabhakara Rao, World Environment Month Committee Chairman V. Srinath, Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust Chairman M.C. Mallikarjun, Spoorthi Chairperson Rama Srikanth, and Coordinators Veena Ashok, Chandrashekar Bharadwaj, Shanthi Bharadwaj and Ashok were present.

Winners

Elite Men: Charith (12:48 min), Dev Jagadish (12:57 min), Vyshak (13:03 min).

U18 Girls: Nairmalya (23:04 min), Subasini (32:32 min).

U18 Boys: Faziul (15:14 min), C. Ruchir (15:29 min), Rihan Roshan (15:59 min).

Women: GionnaD’souza (17:16 min), Aaradhana (19:06 min), Nithila Das (19:27 min).

Master Women: Simi Thomas (23:17 min), Yashodha (23:33 min), K. Vatsala (23:42 min).

Officials seen flagging-off individual participants.

Master Men: Solvin Thomas (13:47 min), Veera Manikanta (15:25 min), L. Manjunath (16:52 min).

Grand Master Women: Veena Deepak (23:47 min), Kavitha Rao (25:54 min), Dhanalakshmi (36:51 min).

Grand Master Men: Jaimon (21:00 min), Likmaram (21:27 min), Nagendra Rao (21:47 min).

U12 Boys: Nandan Das (19:37 min), N. Siddarth (20:41 min), Samruth (21:20 min)

Amateur Men: Naveen Solanki (14:41 min), Sharang (14:52 min), Kiran Krishna (15:12 min).