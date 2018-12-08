Cylinder Blast in Bengaluru: IISc. pays Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia to city researcher’s wife

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has released an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to Anusha, wife of P. Manoj Kumar, Project Engineer of Super Wave Technologies Pvt. Ltd., who died while working for a Start-Up in the laboratory of Hypersonic and Shockwave Research at the Institute here on Dec. 5.

Manoj Kumar was the son of Prof. K. Prakash, retired Principal of JSS College on Ooty Road and a resident of JSS Layout, 1st Stage on Rajkumar Road near Kalyanagiri in Mysuru.

The 32-year-old researcher, who recently got married, died on the spot as he was reportedly working next to the cylinder which exploded. The injured are Athulya Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Karthik

Meanwhile, a team from the Institute headed by IISc. Director Prof. Anurag Kumar visited M.S. Ramaiah Hospital where three injured in the blast are undergoing treatment, according to a press release from IISc.

The Director has assured the relatives of the injured that the Institute will cover the medical expenses of the injured employees of the Super Wave Technologies Pvt. Ltd., in excess of insurance cover.

A probe by Police and Forensic experts ruled out sabotage.