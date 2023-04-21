D.K. Shivakumar’s nomination accepted
News

D.K. Shivakumar’s nomination accepted

April 21, 2023

Bengaluru: The Election Commission this morning accepted the nomination of Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar for the Kanakapura Assembly Constituency, clearing the way for a high-profile contest between him and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka of the BJP.

Yesterday, as a precautionary measure in case his nomination was cancelled, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh, also filed his papers for the same Constituency as a backup candidate.

Shivakumar is facing multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP-led Central Government of  political vendetta.

 Addressing reporters in Bengaluru this morning, Shivakumar said he would fight till his last breath after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea challenging the sanction given by the State Government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him.

 Shivakumar had challenged both the sanction and the FIR in two separate petitions before the High Court. “I will fight till the last breath. I believe in a court of law. I still believe they have done an injustice. Everything is transparent,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching