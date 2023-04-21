II PU: 74.67 pass percentage

April 21, 2023

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts retain top rankings

Kodagu stands third and Mysuru district in 13th position

State toppers:

Tabassum Shaik : (Arts – 593)

K.A. Ananya : (Commerce – 600)

S.M. Koushik : (Science – 596)

S. Surabhi : (Science – 596)

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending the anxiety of over 7 lakh students, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, Bengaluru, this morning announced the results of II PUC exam (2022-23), which were held from Mar. 9 to 29 at 1,109 exam centres across the State.

As per the announced result, the average PU pass percentage from the three streams (Arts, Commerce and Science) this year stands at 74.67 percent. While Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 61.22, Commerce – 75.89 percent and Science – 85.71 percent.

Arts toppers

Tabassum Shaik of NMKRV PU College for Women, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, topped in Arts, scoring 593 marks out of the maximum 600. She was followed by G.L. Kushanaik and Daddi Karibasamma, both from Indu Independent PU College, Kottur in Ballari; Mutturu Mallamma of SUJM PU College, Harapanahalli in Ballari; Priyanka Kulkarni of Lingaraj A&C PU College, Belagavi and Rahul Motilal Rathod of SK PU College, Talikote in Vijayapura district, who shared the second place with 592 marks each.

Sahana Kadakol of Government PU College, Bailahongal, Belagavi; K. Krushna of Indu Independent PU College, Kottur; Peeravva of Jnanabharathi PU College, Sindhgi, Vijayapura and Manjushree Sandhya of Vivekananda PU College, Puttur in D.K. District, shared the third place by scoring 591 marks each.

Commerce toppers

In Commerce, K.A. Ananya of Alva’s PU College, Moodabidri, is the topper scoring 600/ 600 marks. She was followed

by nine students of different colleges who secured second place with 596 marks each.

D.N. Anvitha of Vikasa PU College, Alkola, Shivamogga; Chaaya Ravikumar of Transcend PU College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru; Khushi Y. Bagalkot of Excellent PU College, Moodabidri; Swathi S. Pai of Vikas PU College, Mangaluru; Dhanyashree Rao of Christ PU College, Bengaluru; Varsha Sathyanarayanan of Transcend PU College, Bengaluru; K. Disha Rao of Alva’s PU College; N. Inchara of ASC PU College, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru and J. Gaana of Christ PU College, Bengaluru, shared second place in Commerce with 596 marks. Third place was shared by 13 students from different PU Colleges, who scored 595 marks.

Science toppers

In Science stream, S.M. Koushik of Gangothri PU College, Srinivasapura, Kolar district and S. Surabhi of RV PU College (NMKRV campus), Jayanagar, Bengaluru, shared the first place, scoring 596/600 each.

The second place was shared by three students — Kattoju Jayishika of RV PU College (NMKRV campus), Bengaluru, Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial PU College, Udupi and Jesvita Dias of Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi — who scored 595 marks each. Third place was shared by 15 students from different colleges, with each of them scoring 594 marks.

As many as 7,02,067 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 5,24,209 have passed (74.67 pass percentage).

This year, it is significant to note that rural area students (74.79 percent) have edged out urban area students (74.63 percent) in pass percentage. Also, girls have again fared better than boys by recording a pass percentage of 80.25 as against 69.05 of boys.

1,09,509 distinction

In other statistics, a good number of 1,09,509 students have passed with distinction (above 85 percent marks), while 2,47,315 have passed in first class (60 to 85 percent), 90,014 in second class (50 to 60 percent) and 77,371 in third/pass class (below 50 percent).

Among all the II PU subjects from the three streams, Computer Science registered the maximum number of centums with 5,335 students scoring 100/100, followed by Accountancy (Commerce) with 3,475 students, Mathematics (Science) with 2,704 students, Business Studies (Commerce) with 2,288 students and Physics (Science) with 1,599 students.

This year (2023), Kodagu district has bagged the third place in the State rankings by registering a pass percentage of 90.55. Mysuru stands at 13th place registering a pass percentage of 79.89. However, both the districts have significantly improved their position as compared to last year (2022), when Kodagu stood sixth with a pass percentage of 73.22 and Mysuru, the 17th position with a pass percentage of 64.45.

It is notable that this year too, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have retained the top rankings, with Dakshina Kannada getting 95.33 overall pass percentage followed by Udupi with 95.24.

Apply for scanned copy of answer scripts

In other announcements, the Board said that students can apply for scanned copy of answer scripts from today till Apr.27, can download scanned copy of answer scripts from Apr.26 to May 2 and can apply for revaluation and retotaling (only for those who applied for scan copy) from May 3 to 8. The fee for scanned copy per subject is Rs.530 and Rs.1,670 for revaluation per subject while there is no fee for re-totaling.

Supplementary exam fee payment schedule

The last date for students to pay the supplementary exam fee and to update repeaters/rejection of results data of students in PU Examination portal by the Principals is Apr.26 without fine and till May 2 with a fine. The fee for one subject (excluding SC, ST and Category-1 students) is Rs.140, for two subjects – Rs.270 and for three or more subjects – Rs.400, while the marks card fee to be paid by all students inclusive of SC, ST and Category-1 students is Rs.50.

City student third in Commerce

P. Nikhitha of Sri BGS Girls PU College, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, is one among the 13 students who have got the third rank in II PUC Commerce stream scoring 595 marks out of 600. No other student from Mysuru has found a place in the top three rankings in either of the three streams.