May 12, 2021

D. Nanjappa (93), retired Co-operation Department Officer and a resident of Rajajinanagar in Bengaluru, passed away yesterday.

He leaves behind one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

His other two daughters had pre-deceased him.

Last rites were performed at his native place Kikkeri in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district yesterday, according to family sources.