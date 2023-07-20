Dance recitals at Ganabharathi

July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised two Bharatanatyam performances on July 21 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar.

The first programme will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm by Vid. Deepak Kumar Puttur and Vidu. Preethikala Puttur.

The second programme will be between 7.15 pm and 8.30 pm by students of Vidu. Nagashree Phaneendrakumar of Sri Nataraja Performing Arts, Mysuru.

Vidwan Deepak Kumar Puttur and Vidushi Preethikala Puttur have learnt Bharatanatyam from Guru Vidushi Ambarale Rajeshwari and continued with Guru Vidushi Narmada in Thanjavur style and practiced Pandanallur style with Guru Ullal Mohankumar and learnt Kuchipudi from Guru Vidushi Veena Murthy. They have founded Sri Mukambika Cultural Academy and guiding many students.

Vidushi Nagashree Phaneendrakumar is a student of well-known Bharatanatyam Guru Vidushi Kripa Phadke. Now she is teaching Bharatanatyam at Ganabharathi Dance School and also founded Sri Nataraja Performing Arts and guiding the dance aspirants.