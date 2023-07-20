Dance recitals at Ganabharathi
News

Dance recitals at Ganabharathi

July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised two Bharatanatyam performances on July 21 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar.

The first programme will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm by Vid. Deepak Kumar Puttur and Vidu. Preethikala Puttur.

The second programme will be between 7.15 pm and 8.30 pm by students of  Vidu. Nagashree  Phaneendrakumar of Sri Nataraja Performing Arts, Mysuru.

Vidwan Deepak Kumar Puttur and Vidushi Preethikala Puttur have learnt Bharatanatyam from Guru Vidushi Ambarale Rajeshwari and continued with Guru Vidushi Narmada in Thanjavur style and practiced Pandanallur style with Guru Ullal Mohankumar and learnt Kuchipudi from Guru Vidushi Veena Murthy. They have founded Sri Mukambika Cultural Academy and guiding many students.

Vidushi Nagashree Phaneendrakumar is a student of well-known Bharatanatyam Guru Vidushi Kripa Phadke. Now she is teaching Bharatanatyam at Ganabharathi Dance School and also founded Sri Nataraja Performing Arts and guiding the dance aspirants.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching