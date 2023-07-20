Inauguration of Payam-e-Iqbal on July 22
News

Inauguration of Payam-e-Iqbal on July 22

July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait will inaugurate Payam-e-Iqbal, the sub-organisation of Faizan-e-Urdu Adab, a Urdu literary organisastion on July 22 (Saturday) at 4 pm at Darsgah-e-Bathool, Fathima Kids Care, near St. Anne’s Convent, Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla. 

Well-known poets will participate in the programme dedicated to famous Poet late Dr. Allama Iqbal, who had authored the patriotic national song “Sare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara.” 

Moulana Dr. Haziq Nadvi, Administrator of Darul Umoor, Srirangapatna, will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Anees Ahmed, Rtd. Professor, Farooqia Dental College, will preside and present the aims and objectives of the newly constituted Payam-e-Iqbal, according to a press release from  Dr. Suraiya Tarannum, Secretary of Faizan-e-Urdu Adab, Mysuru.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching