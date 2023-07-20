Inauguration of Payam-e-Iqbal on July 22

July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait will inaugurate Payam-e-Iqbal, the sub-organisation of Faizan-e-Urdu Adab, a Urdu literary organisastion on July 22 (Saturday) at 4 pm at Darsgah-e-Bathool, Fathima Kids Care, near St. Anne’s Convent, Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla.

Well-known poets will participate in the programme dedicated to famous Poet late Dr. Allama Iqbal, who had authored the patriotic national song “Sare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara.”

Moulana Dr. Haziq Nadvi, Administrator of Darul Umoor, Srirangapatna, will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Anees Ahmed, Rtd. Professor, Farooqia Dental College, will preside and present the aims and objectives of the newly constituted Payam-e-Iqbal, according to a press release from Dr. Suraiya Tarannum, Secretary of Faizan-e-Urdu Adab, Mysuru.