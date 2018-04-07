Dance school inaugurated in city

Mysuru: Mumbai-based Bollywood choreographer Karishma Chavan recently launched Roma’s Dance School at Vani Vilas Mohalla near Kalidasa Road here.

Karishma, who has made Bollywood actors and actresses move to her tunes, taught choreography based on fusion between western dance forms and Bollywood moves to aspiring dancers and professionals at the dance school.

Karishma has been a part of reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaja. She has worked with choreographers like Remo D’Souza, Ahmed Khan and Geeta Kapoor. After inaugurating the dance school, Karishma said that she liked its ambience.

“The idea of conducting a workshop is to enjoy learning at a faster pace.” Roma’s Dance School is founded by Roma Ashpal, who is trained in Odissi, a licensed Zumba instructor and an expert in Bollywood choreography. “This will be a fitness centre with a wide variety of choices to keep one fit.

There will be yoga classes, hip-hop sessions, classical and semi-classical dances, salsa and Bollywood classes, Zumba, Karate, Kathak and Bharatanatyam,” she said. Roma’s Dance School is located at 2735/1, 3rd Main Road, V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru.