VIDYUTH-2018 cultural extravaganza begins

Over 250 students, public participate in marathon today

Mysuru: Nearly 250 runners participated in the Marathon organised by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), as part of its three-day cultural extravaganza, VIDYUTH-2018, this morning.

The marathon was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar at 7 am from the college premises in 3rd Stage, Gokulam and the runners passed through Vontikoppal, Mathrumandali Circle, Chandrakala Hospital and returned to the college by 8 am.

Karnataka Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Padma Shekar inaugurated the three-day programme yesterday at the Training and Placement Seminar Hall. A blood donation camp was also organised.

Nearly 200 to 250 people are going to participate in the yoga event to be held tomorrow at 7 am.

Vidyavardhaka Sangha President Gundappa Gowda, Secretary P. Vishwanath, S.N. Lakshminarayana, coordinators Dr. K S. Ravi and Dr. N.S. Lingegowda and others were present on the occasion.