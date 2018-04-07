Miss World Manushi Chhillar is Malabar Brand Ambassador

Mumbai: The Haryana-born beauty queen, who brought home the world crown after 17 years, has signed an agreement to be the Brand Ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which has 214 showrooms spread across nine countries.

Twenty-one-year-old Manushi Chhillar, then a medical student, was crowned Miss World 2017 in November, trumping participants from 108 countries. She is the sixth Indian woman to win this coveted crown. Among the many accolades, recognitions and global events that followed the crown, she was elected as the most trending personality of the year 2017.

The new brand ambassador will be the face for the global campaigns and charity movements of Malabar Gold & Diamonds which is among the top five jewellery brands in the world. Recently, it opened 11 showrooms in six countries at the same time. The Group is planning to expand its presence at the global level, entering more territories and opening 50 more showrooms this year.