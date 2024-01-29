Dangerous road hump gets stripes

January 29, 2024

UoM Vice-Chancellor, Traffic Police requested for humps: MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after Star of Mysore published a report yesterday titled ‘Newly-laid unpainted road humps: 20 accidents in 12 hours; two riders seriously injured,’ the authorities got into the act and painted zebra stripes on the humps, warning motorists. The report highlighted how four unmarked and unpainted speed-breakers with no signs of warning were laid on Bogadi Main Road in front of the main entrance gate to Manasagangothri campus.

The humps resulted in over 20 accidents with two youths sustaining serious injuries within a span of 12 hours after the speed humps were laid. Now at least the zebra stripes are visible, forcing motorists to slow down.

This morning, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone 4 (Yadavagiri) Development Officer Y.T. Hegananda informed SOM that the installation of the four speed-breakers was carried out in response to a request from University of Mysore VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

Hegananda explained, “The VC had urged us to install speed-breakers at these spots as many vehicles, especially two-wheelers, used to overspeed in the stretch, leading to accidents.” The intention behind laying the speed-breakers was to address the issue of overspeeding and enhance road safety.

“A few months ago, the Traffic Police also communicated with us, urging the installation of speed-breakers. We implemented the speed humps yesterday and also placed barricades to warn motorists. Painting the road humps immediately after installing them was not feasible as it needed to dry. Unfortunately, some motorists who were speeding ended up in accidents due to negligence,” he rued.