Darshan gets Court’s nod to travel abroad
News

May 31, 2025

Bengaluru: The 57th City Civil and Sessions Court granted permission to actor Darshan, Accused No. 2 in Renukaswamy Murder Case, to travel abroad for shooting from June 1 to 25, here yesterday.

The Court had earlier reserved its verdict on Wednesday.

Darshan, who is currently out on bail, had approached the Court seeking permission to travel to Dubai and Europe.

The Special Public Prosecutor during his arguments had strongly objected stating that allowing Darshan to travel abroad was risk as he may not return.

The Court, after hearing arguments of both the sides, allowed Darshan to travel to abroad with condition that he must attend the next Court hearing in Renukaswamy murder case.

