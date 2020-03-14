Dasara Ambari only during Navarathri, but this Ambaari all round the year

March 14, 2020

KSTDC does a trial run of Double-Decker Bus in city; ‘Ambaari’ official launch after Corona scare subsides

Mysore/Mysuru: Bright purple in colour, with the majestic ‘Ambari’ elephant drawn over the body, Yakshagana and other such folk art references to the State’s culture, stands tall, a Double-Decker Bus, ‘Ambaari.’

An initiative of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to boost the tourism of city better all through the year, the ‘Ambaari’ did a trial run yesterday in city. The tourist bus will run all round the year and not just during Dasara. KSTDC will get five more ‘Ambaari’ buses in the coming months to cater better to the residents and tourists alike.

Key features

The double- decker bus, with a total seating capacity of 40 — 20 in the lower deck, which will also have air-conditioning and 20 on the upper deck, which will be open to sky, and gives a better view of the city — will cover important places like the Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo, University of Mysore, St. Philomena’s Church, Deputy Commissioner’s Office and other sight-seeing places in city.

The duration of each round trip will be one-and-a-half-hours, with intermittent stops in between, audio and visual guides about each tourist destination being displayed on monitors inside the bus all through the tour and a public address system with information about the specialties of Mysuru city including the art, culture, cuisines and more. The bus will also have CCTVs installed inside for the safety of the passengers.

Bengaluru-based KMS Coach Builders have manufactured the bodies of all six buses. The idea of a double-decker tourist bus for city was pitched almost 10 years ago, which finally got an approval from the State Government now. Although a tender was called, no one came forward and hence the KSTDC took full responsibility in getting all the six ‘Ambaari’ buses.

Prune trees, raise overhead power-lines

“We have requested the Forest Department personnel to prune some tree branches along the route of the ‘Ambaari’ tourist bus to facilitate smooth operations and avoid any untoward mishaps,” said Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC and added that he has also requested Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officials to raise the overhead electrical lines for accommodating the double-decker bus movement in city and these works are expected to be completed in the next 10-15 days, he said.

As regards to the launching of ‘Ambaari’, Pushkar said that amidst the Coronavirus scare, with tourists scarce in number, the actual date of launch will be decided depending on the prevalent situations. If things get back to normal, ‘Ambaari’ will be launched on Mar. 31, Pushkar added.

