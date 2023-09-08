Dasara elephants, staff covered under Rs. 1.98 crore insurance

September 8, 2023

Forest Department pays a premium of Rs. 56,781 to the insurance company

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Dasara festival of 2023 has commenced in grand fashion, marked by the ceremonial arrival of elephants, the centrepiece of this celebrated event. The festivities have ignited tremendous enthusiasm, signalling the commencement of a month-long extravaganza.

This year, the prestigious role of leading the Jumboo Savari procession has been entrusted to Captain Abhimanyu, featuring a spectacular assembly of 14 elephants, including the distinguished Abhimanyu himself. Among these, 10 are male elephants and 4 are female elephants, all of which have obtained official permission from the Forest Department to participate.

In a thoughtful measure to safeguard against unforeseen risks, a comprehensive temporary insurance policy has been enacted, covering 14 Dasara elephants, 14 Mahouts, 14 Kavadis, 6 specialised Mahouts, the responsible Range Forest Officer (RFO), Deputy RFO, Veterinarian, in-charge assistants and other support staff overseeing the welfare of the elephants.

Accidental damage covered

This insurance policy carries a total value of Rs. 1.98 crore and is in effect from 30.08.2023 till 30.10.2023. The Forest Department has paid a premium of Rs. 56,781 (including GST) to the insurance company as per the Government norms.

Male elephants are insured for a substantial sum of Rs. 5 lakh each, while female elephants are covered for Rs. 4.5 lakh each. Moreover, elephant caretakers, including Mahouts and Kavadis, as well as special Mahouts, cooks, officers, and other associated staff, have each been provided insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh.

In the event of any accidental damage to public property during the Dasara festivities, including rehearsals within the Mysore Palace premises and on city streets, an insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakh will apply. According to the agreement, the claims must be settled within three days, in case of any untoward incidents reported. The insurance policy, administered by New India Assurance Company, encompasses Rs. 50 lakh for the 10 male elephants, Rs. 18 lakh for the 4 female elephants, Rs. 50 lakh for property loss (public liability) and Rs. 68 lakh for the 42 staff members (each insured for Rs. 2 lakhs), amounting to a total of Rs. 1,98,00,000. This policy remains in effect until the elephants return to their forest camps outside Mysuru.

Training begins

Training for the initial batch of Dasara elephants has already commenced, led by Howdah Elephant Abhimanyu. During the initial phase of training, the elephants paraded majestically inside the Mysore Palace yesterday.

The route included roads leading to Kodi Someshwara Temple, Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple, Gayathri Devi Temple, Varahaswamy Temple, Karikallu Thotti, Brahmapuri Gate and Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The elephants completed four rounds around the Palace. They will march along the Jumboo Savari route, proceeding from the Palace through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazaar, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle), concluding at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap from today morning as part of their routine training..