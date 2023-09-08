BJP stages protest against Congress Government

September 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its Statewide stir in protest against the Congress Government’s anti-farmer policies, the City Unit of the BJP staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue in Town Hall premises this morning.

Addressing the protestors, K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa lashed out at the Congress Government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at a time when Karnataka was staring at drought.

Accusing the Congress Government of suspending the Centre’s direct credit of money to the accounts of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, he warned of a severe agitation if the Government continued to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Hitting out at the Government for allowing conduct of Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hill next month, Srivatsa said that the BJP would never allow its conduct.

Asserting that there is no tradition or permission for the conduct of Mahisha Dasara in the cultural city of Mysuru, he said that Dasara should be celebrated by worshipping only Goddess Chamundeshwari and sticking to past rituals and traditions.

The BJP would go to any length to stop Mahisha Dasara celebration ahead of Dasara festival, he contended.

He further argued that the celebration of Mahisha Dasara would be a big blow to the sentiments of the majority population. The organisers of Mahisha Dasara can celebrate it only in their homes if they want, he added.

Mayor Shivakumar, former MLA L. Nagendra, BJP leaders Anil Thomas, Kaveesh Gowda and others were present.

Former CM Bommai to visit KRS Dam this afternoon

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with several BJP leaders will visit the KRS Dam near Belagola in Srirangapatna taluk later today in order to have first-hand information about the current water level in the Reservoir and Inflow and Outflow. He will be accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and other BJP leaders of Mysuru.