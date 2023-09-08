Won’t allow ‘Mahisha Dasara’ at Chamundi Hill, warns MP Simha
Won’t allow ‘Mahisha Dasara’ at Chamundi Hill, warns MP Simha

September 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a dig at the plans to organise ‘Mahisha Dasara’ at Chamundi Hill on Oct. 13, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has warned to stop the event, no matter even if it turns into a conflict.

Simha, who spoke to media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House premises here this morning, said, “Daily thousands of people visit Chamundi Hill to seek the blessings of the Goddess. The deity exists due to deep-rooted belief among theists and hence the place is called as Chamundi Hill, not ‘Mahisha Hill.’

“However, we won’t allow Mahisha Dasara celebrations. I will stay put here on that day and no matter even if it leads to a conflict. I won’t allow it. Let those who want to celebrate ‘Mahisha Dasara’, worship Mahisha at their home and pray to be blessed with a son like Mahisha,” he said.

“When BJP Government was in power, we had stopped such practices, but I request the District Administration not to give permission for ‘Mahisha Dasara’. Earlier when Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister, the permission had been given to organise Mahisha Dasara,” added                                MP Simha.

‘Mahisha Dasara’ is celebrated parallel to Nada Habba Dasara by a section of progressive thinkers to change the narrative about demon king Mahishasura (as known in mythology) as a benevolent king.

