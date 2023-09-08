Crocodile spotted in Kukkarahalli Lake
Crocodile spotted in Kukkarahalli Lake

September 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake are a worried lot after spotting a crocodile in the Lake yesterday morning.

Though crocodiles were spotted in the Lake earlier, the Forest Department had rescued them. Later, the walkers, assuming that there were no crocodiles in the Lake, were enjoying their walks without fear. Now, a crocodile was spotted yesterday morning by a walker, who has captured the reptile in the Lake on the mobile phone.

Hundreds of morning and evening walkers take a stroll on the Lake bund everyday and now they fear of the reptile attacking them during their walk. They have urged the Forest Department authorities to take steps to capture the crocodile and relocate it to a safer place, away from human habitat.

