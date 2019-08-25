Dasara elephants to arrive at Palace tomorrow noon

August 25, 2019

Mysuru: The six Dasara elephants which are presently housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, will be brought to the Palace at 12 noon tomorrow (Aug.26).

The six Dasara elephants – Arjuna, Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Eshwara, Varalakshmi and Vijaya, were brought in the first batch from Veeranahosahalli hamlet bordering Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk through Gajapayana on Aug. 22, thus heralding Dasara.

The six Dasara elephants will leave Aranya Bhavan at 11 am tomorrow and march through Ashokapuram main road, Ballal Circle, RTO Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft road) and Gun House Circle, to reach Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysore Palace at 12 noon, in auspicious Abhijin Lagna.

Upon reaching the Jayamarthanda Gate, the elephants will be received by the Palace Board, with a team of priests headed by S.P. Prahald Rao performing puja to the pachyderms.

District Minister V. Somanna, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, ZP President Parimala Shyam, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Tanveer Sait and G.T. Deve Gowda, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, CCF T. Heeralal, DCFs Alexander and Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj and a host of other elected representatives and officials will be present.

With the arrival of Dasara elephants, the Palace Board has constructed sheds for the stay of Mahouts, Kavadis and their families in the Palace premises.

