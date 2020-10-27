Dasara elephants to go back to their respective camps tomorrow

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Howdah elephant Abhimanyu and his team members, Gopi, Vikram, Kaveri and Vijaya, who participated in the Jumboo Savari at Mysore Palace yesterday and successfully fulfilled the responsibility given to them, were seen in a relaxed mood at the Palace this morning.

This morning, Abhimanyu and Gopi were taken to Mysuru Zoo to help the Zoo authorities to shift an elephant calf to Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre and also for mating.

Though the elephant calf was successfully shifted, the mating did not take place and the two Dasara elephants returned back.

District Minister S.T. Soma-shekar, along with MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others, performed puja to the elephants at 11.30 am today and the Minister distributed a honorarium of Rs. 10,000 given by the Mysore Palace Board to all Mahouts and Kavadis.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal had organised lunch for all Mahouts and Kavadis today and the five Dasara elephants will leave for their respective camps tomorrow.

DCF M.G. Alexander, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj and others were present.