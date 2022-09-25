Dasara Expo opens tomorrow

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourism Minister Anand Prithviraj Singh will inaugurate the 90-day grand Dasara Exhibition tomorrow (Sept. 26) at 4 pm at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here yesterday, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda said that they are expecting a footfall of over 12 lakh people to the exhibition this year. “On the inauguration day tomorrow, about 80 percent of stalls will be available and the remaining 20 percent stalls will be set up in upcoming days,” he said.

Entry fee for adults is Rs. 30 and for children is Rs. 20. There will be a separate fee for parking which is Rs. 10 for two-wheelers, Rs. 30 for cars and Rs. 50 for buses. There will be no entry fee for School children on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi (Oct. 2) and also on Kannada Rajyotsava (Nov. 1), he added.

Stating that there will be 39 stalls from various Departments, the KEA Chairman said that 143 commercials stalls and 30 food stalls will also be set up along with more than 60 amusement games at the expo. “Cauvery Multi-Media Art Gallery is already inaugurated which is open for public. The expo will also include a Sand Museum for the first time featuring sand art works on late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, PM Narendra Modi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, iconic freedom fighters etc. Five minute Laser Show is also a part of the expo which will feature Karnataka’s historical moments. Over 4,000 people can watch the show at a time. There will be a free drinking water facility for the public. Eight toilets will be set up and will be maintained properly in order to ensure hygiene. 80 CCTV cameras have been installed at the venue to ensure safety. Information desk, Police out-post, First Aid Unit and Fire Department will also be functioning at the expo,” he said.

Entry fee

Adults – Rs. 30; Children – Rs. 20

Parking fee- Two wheelers- Rs. 10, Car- Rs. 30, Bus- Rs. 50

Free entry for School children on Gandhi Jayanthi (Oct. 2) and Kannada Rajyotsava (Nov. 1)