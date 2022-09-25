Traffic restrictions, one-ways and no parking zones during Dasara

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Keeping in mind the heavy influx of tourist vehicles to city for Dasara, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has issued orders restricting movement of vehicles on city roads, creation of one-way rule, no parking zones and alternate routes for private buses on city roads.

One-way routes from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 between 4 pm and 11 pm

Roads around Mysore Palace

Traffic has been restricted (clockwise, except from Basaveshwara Circle till Gun House Circle). Keeping Mysore Palace at the centre, movement of vehicles is allowed (anti-clockwise) from Gun House Circle – Wrestling arena – B.N. Road – Hardinge Circle – K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Basaveshwara Circle – Chamaraja Double Road to Gun House Circle.

From Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle till Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle

Vehicles coming from K.R. Circle towards New Sayyaji Rao Road – Bata Junction – Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle- Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and K.R. Circle . Keeping these places in the centre, movement of vehicles in the clockwise direction is allowed. Vehicular movement in the anti-clock direction is banned.

Movement of vehicles towards South from Ashoka Road – Dawood Khan Road Junction till Nehru Circle is allowed and made as one-way. Vehicular movement from Nehru Circle till Ashoka Road – Dawood Khan Road Junction is banned.

From Chamaraja Double Road till Banumaiah Chowk

One-way has been created from Chamaraja Double Road till Banumaiah Chowk and vehicles are allowed to move towards North side. Movement of vehicles from South to North is banned.

From Agrahara Circle to Chamaraja Double Road on Thyagaraja road

One way has been created towards North side from Agrahara Circle – Thyagaraja Road – Chamaraja Double Road. Movement of vehicles towards South from Chamaraja Double Road till Agrahara on Thyagaraja Road is banned.

From Hardinge Circle side till Karanji Lake Road Junction (Circus Ground Junction) on Lokaranjan Mahal Road

Movement of vehicles from Hardinge Circle towards East till Karanji Lake Road Junction is banned. Vehicles can move on the one-way road from the east side of Karanji Lake junction towards west side till Hardinge Circle.

B.N. Road junction till Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road

One-way rule is already in force from B.N. Road Junction till Ashoka Road junction on Chandragupta Road. This rule has been temporarily lifted from Sept. 26 till Oct. 5 and one-way rule has been made from (West to East) Ashoka Road Junction till B.N. Road Junction.

From Chirag Hotel Junction till F.K. Irani Circle on Mysuru Zoo Road

Movement of vehicles has been banned (North to South) from F.K. Irani Circle till Chirag Hotel Junction. Vehicles can move from (South to North) Chirag Hotel Junction till F.K. Irani Circle (One-way).

Roads banned for traffic from Sept. 26 till Oct. 3 (4 pm to 11 pm)

Movement of all type of vehicles has been banned from Ekalvya Circle on Krishnaraja Boulevard Road till Kautilya Circle.

Alternate route: Vehicles moving from Ekalvya Circle towards Hunsur Road should move via Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade – Government Printing Press Junction to reach Kalamandira Junction and move further on Hunsur Road.

Vehicles coming from Hunsur Road side should pass via Kalamandira Junction – Government Printing Press Junction and Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade.

Alternate routes for private buses from Sept. 26 to

Oct. 3 from 4 pm to 11 pm

From T. Narasipur and Bannur sides

Arrival: Private buses coming from Bannur and T. Narasipur sides should ply via R. Mahadevappa Circle (Teresian College Circle) – Dr. Rajkumar Road – Udayagiri KEB Junction – take a right turn to Mahadevapura Road – take a left turn on the Ring Road- Pushpashrama Junction – Manipal Hospital Junction – take a left turn on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road – pass via Dandi Maramma Temple Junction – Link Road Junction- take a right turn to reach T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle) – pass through Nelson Mandela Road – Highway Circle – Sayyaji Rao Road – Subhas Chandra Bose Circle and reach the Private Bus Stand.

Departure: Private Bus Stand – Sayyaji Rao Road – Subhas Chandra Bose Circle – Highway Circle – Nelson Mandela Road – LIC Circle – take a left turn – pass on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road – JSS Dental College Junction – Nandi Basappa Gori Junction – Toll Gate Junction – take a left turn to reach Manipal Hospital Junction – take a right turn on the Ring Road and pass via Pushpashrama Junction – Mahadevapura Check Post Junction – take a right turn on Mahadevapura Road – pass via Udayagiri KEB Junction – take a left turn on Dr. Rajkumar Road to reach Teresian College Circle and move further.

From KRS side

Private buses coming from KRS side should pass via B.C. Lingaiah Circle – Ta. Ra. Su. Circle – Dasappa Circle to enter Dhanvantri Road, drop and pick up passengers near Gayatri Bhavan Junction and take a left turn towards JK Grounds and pass via City Railway Station Circle – take a left turn on JLB Road to reach Dasappa Circle, take a right turn and proceed on KRS Road.

Parking banned from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5

Parking of all type of vehicles is banned on both the sides of the roads around Mysore Palace such as B.N. Road, Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Purandara Road. Parking is banned on both sides from MUDA Junction on Ramavilas Road till Banumaiah College Junction (except KSRTC buses). Parking is not allowed on both sides from Basaveshwara Road on New Sayyaji Rao Road till Agrahara Circle, from Agrahara Circle till Siddappa Square (left side), Srinivasa Circle on JLB Road till Yele Thota Junction; from Ramaswamy Circle till Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade; from Meelad Park on Ashoka Road till Harsha Road Junction; roads around Gandhi Square (except KSRTC buses); from Gandhi Square on Old Bank Road till Sayyaji Rao Road junction; Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road till B.N. Road Junction; from Nehru Circle via Mini Vidhana Soudha till Neminath Steels Junction; from Five Lights Circle on B.N. Road till Central Mall Junction (Chatrimara); from JK Grounds till T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle; from Fountain Circle passing via Bannimantap Road till Kempegowda Circle; from the Government Guest House South Gate till Hardinge Circle; from Circus Grounds on Lokaranjan Mahal Road till Hardinge Circle; from SP Office Circle till old BJP Office; from B.N. Road Junction on Tank Bund Road in front of Dasara Expo Grounds till Shalivahana Road (road in front of Zoo) Junction; from Shalivahana Road Junction on Ittigegud 5th Cross Road till the east gate of Dasara Exhibition; from M.G. Road Junction (Mall of Mysore) on Manasara Road till Lokaranjan Mahal Road Junction and from B.N. Road Junction (Chatrimara) on Male Mahadeshwara Road till the east of Channaiah Circle.