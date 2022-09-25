Olympian Sakshi Malik to open Dasara Wrestling contest
News

Olympian Sakshi Malik to open Dasara Wrestling contest

September 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Sakshi Malik, who won a Bronze medal for India in Freestyle Wrestling at the Rio Olympic Games 2016, will be the chief guest for the Dasara Wrestling Competitions-2022,” said Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Nandini who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Wrestling  Sub-Committee.

She was speaking to press persons at City Police Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.

“The Dasara Wrestling competitions will be inaugurated tomorrow (Sept. 26) at 3.30 pm by Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda and Olympic Bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will be the chief guest,” she said.

The pairing process of this year Dasara Nada Kusti competitions is completed and competitions will be held for from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 for various awards like Dasara Kanteerava, Dasara Kesari, Dasara Kishori, Dasara Kumar and Dasara Kishor.

In Nada Kusti competitions, Dasara Kishor matches will be held for 57 kg to 65 kg category, Dasara Kesari up to 86 kg, Dasara Kanteerava matches for men is above 86 kg and for Dasara Kishori matches for women is from 57 kg up to 62 kg. For above 74 kg, Mysuru Dasara Kumar competitions will be held.

Winners of Dasara Kanteerava, Dasara Kesari, Dasara Kumar, Dasara Kishori and Dasara Kishor competitions will be presented  Silver Maces weighing  1.25 kg, 1 kg, 0.75 kg and 0.5 kg respectively. In addition, best wrestlers will receive Mayor Cup, Sahukar  Chennaiah Cup and Mysuru Maharaja Wadiyar Cup. Best Wrestler of city will be given the Mayor Cup, Best Rural Wrestler will be given Mysuru Maharaja Wadiyar Cup and State Best Wrestler will be given Sahukar Chennaiah Cup.

Arm Wrestling (Panja Kusti)

READ ALSO  Dasara Wrestling Tournament begins: CM Yediyurappa promises hike in pension for wrestlers

On Sept. 29, 7th State-level Arm Wrestling (Panja Kusti) competitions have been organised for men, women and 4th Arm Wrestling competition for Specially Abled. As a special attraction, winners will be given Mysuru Dasara Kumari Award (women), Mysuru Dasara Sri Award (men) and Specially Abled Women winner will be given Dasara Navachetana Thare Award and Specially Abled Men winner will be given Vishesha Chetana Award.

To encourage men wrestlers from Mysuru Division who are participating in Dasara Wrestling competitions, Dasara Kumara Award and 0.5 kg Silver Mace will be given. This award will be given for the winners of above 74 kg wrestling contest,” said Nandini.

Nada Kusti Tournament Main attraction

A Marpit Wrestling Competition between Kolhapur’s Siddeshwar Mouli Jamadale and Haryana’s Vikas Kala and a 30-minute Wrestling competition between Belagavi’s Sunil Padatare and Punjab’s Abhimanyu will be the highlights of Nada Kusti competitions.  Both the competitions will be held on Sept. 26.

Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee President Devaraj, Vice- President  Mahesh Raje Urs and Secretary S.J. Harshavardhan were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]om

Searching