Exhibition Grounds wholesale vegetable market to shut at 4 am

May 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to the surge in COVID cases and a 14-day COVID Curfew in place till the morning of May 12, the District Administration has ordered shutting down of the vegetable wholesale market at Dasara Exhibition Grounds at 4 am.

Although Devaraja, Mandi and V.V.Markets in the heart of the city have been completely

shut due to crowding, the wholesale vegetable market at Dasara Exhibition Grounds has been given a window to function from 8 pm till 4 am the next day as it is an Inter-State vegetable trading site.

With this Grounds being a venue for Inter-State trading of vegetables, farmers from Mysuru, T. Narasipur, Bannur and other places across the district and buyers and agents from neighbouring States, will gather at the venue at 8 pm. The trading has been allowed till 4 am, after which the market  will be shut down.

Until May 1, this wholesale market was allowed to function for 12 hours from 8 pm till 8 am. But with the closure of Devaraja, Mandi and V.V.Markets, the  authorities, anticipating that traders of the closed markets will throng the Grounds, ordered a cut down in the timing  of functioning. Accordingly, the Dasara Exhibition Ground wholesale market will shut down at 4 am , following which MCC’s Abhaya team workers  will lock the Gates at 4.30 am, after checking that the venue is cleared.

