Dasara Food Mela extended till Oct. 5
September 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Anticipating a huge influx of tourists to the city, even after Jumboo Savari, the final leg of 11-day Dasara festivities this year, the District Administration has extended Dasara Food Festival being held Maharaja’s College Grounds, for three more days up to Oct. 5.

The Food Festival was previously scheduled to conclude on Oct. 2, Jumboo Savari day.

The illuminated Mysuru city, that is dubbed as a jewel in the crown of the city, has been a major crowd puller, with the heart of the city, teeming with vehicle riders and people alike, to catch the illuminated view of the city. To capitalise the rush, the authorities have decided to extend Food Mela for three more days, to tickle the taste buds of foodies.

Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Manteswamy, also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Food Mela Sub-Committee said, following the overwhelming response to Food Mela, which has enhanced our responsibility, we have extended Food Mela until Oct. 5.

Any further decision on extending the Mela, will be decided after holding discussions at a higher level.

